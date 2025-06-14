Four naxalites killed in encounter with police in MP's Balaghat

BALAGHAT: Four Naxalites, including three women, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the dense forests of Balaghat district on Saturday. The joint operation was carried out by Hawkforce, the District Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav confirmed the operation’s success and said that a substantial cache of arms, including a grenade launcher, a self-loading rifle (SLR), two .315 bore rifles, and other equipment, was seized from the site.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yadav credited the success to the strategic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating, "Madhya Pradesh has achieved a major milestone in the mission to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026."