IAF commissions 254 officers; Air Chief lauds Operation Sindoor as symbol of decisive air power

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday commissioned 254 new Flying Officers into service, marking a significant milestone in the careers of these young men and women and reinforcing the strength of the force.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), who was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade, conferred the President’s Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets.

In his address to the officers, Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the IAF’s operational prowess, stating, “Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled professionalism of the Indian Air Force. We have demonstrated our ability to deliver precise and decisive blows to the enemy.”

The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), held at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, Hyderabad, marked the culmination of pre-commissioning training for cadets from both the Flying and Ground Duty branches.

The IAF, in a statement, said, “A total of 254 Flight Cadets graduated today, which included men and women. On this occasion, 09 officers from the Indian Navy, 07 officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and one trainee from a friendly foreign country were also awarded ‘Wings’ on successful completion of flying training.”

The CAS was received at the venue by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal PK Vohra, Commandant, AFA. The grand ceremony was witnessed by senior dignitaries and proud family members of the graduating officers.