IAF commissions 254 officers; Air Chief lauds Operation Sindoor as symbol of decisive air power

AHMEDABAD: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday commissioned 254 new Flying Officers into service, marking a significant milestone in the careers of these young men and women and reinforcing the strength of the force.
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), who was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade, conferred the President’s Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets.
In his address to the officers, Air Chief Marshal Singh highlighted the IAF’s operational prowess, stating, “Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled professionalism of the Indian Air Force. We have demonstrated our ability to deliver precise and decisive blows to the enemy.”
The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP), held at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, Hyderabad, marked the culmination of pre-commissioning training for cadets from both the Flying and Ground Duty branches.
The IAF, in a statement, said, “A total of 254 Flight Cadets graduated today, which included men and women. On this occasion, 09 officers from the Indian Navy, 07 officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and one trainee from a friendly foreign country were also awarded ‘Wings’ on successful completion of flying training.”
The CAS was received at the venue by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal PK Vohra, Commandant, AFA. The grand ceremony was witnessed by senior dignitaries and proud family members of the graduating officers.
The highlight of the parade was the ‘Commissioning Ceremony’, during which the graduating cadets were formally commissioned as Flying Officers by the Reviewing Officer.
The Commandant of the Academy administered the Oath, wherein the officers pledged to uphold the sovereignty and honour of the country.
Recognising their excellence across various training disciplines, the Air Chief Marshal felicitated the top-performing officers. Flying Officer Rohan Krishnamurti from the Flying branch was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the Pilots’ course. Flying Officer Nishtha Vaid received the President’s Plaque for topping the Ground Duty branches.
Commending the officers’ conduct and precision, the Air Chief said, “When you chose to serve the nation, you opted for a career that is not only demanding, but also among the most rewarding and honourable. As we look to the future, two things are certain, the fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power.”
He further noted, “The IAF has always been, and will continue to be, the first responder in times of national crisis.”
Operation Sindoor was launched following the tragic killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April. The operation targeted and destroyed terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Underscoring the immense responsibility on the shoulders of the newly commissioned officers, the CAS stated, “It is our solemn duty to live up to the trust that every Indian places in the Indian Air Force. Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of years of rigorous training and perseverance, but it is only the beginning of your professional journey. You must continuously strive to expand your horizons and discover new capabilities.”
He concluded with a message of inspiration and resilience. “The battle space of the future will be increasingly complex. With the IAF transforming into a true aerospace force, many of you will be at the forefront of India’s ventures into space. These challenges will demand total commitment, relentless focus, innovation, and a deep passion for your calling. The uniform you wear is a symbol of national pride, wear it with honour, lead with courage, and always uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force.”
The event ended on a high note with the newly commissioned officers marching out in two columns to the resonant notes of martial music. The ceremony also featured breathtaking performances by the Akash Ganga team, the Air Warrior Drill Team, and a thrilling aerobatic display by the Surya Kiran team.
Trainer aircraft, including the Pilatus PC-7 MkII, Hawk, Kiran Mk-1, and Chetak, took part in a synchronised flypast, adding grandeur to the occasion.