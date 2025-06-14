IIT Ropar ranks 12th among 2,500 engineering institutes in India in IIRF 2025 rankings

CHANDIGARH: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has been ranked 12th among 2,500 engineering institutes across the country in the Top Engineering Colleges in India 2025 ranking released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF).

Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of IIT Ropar, said, "This prestigious ranking, which evaluates over 2,500 institutions across India, underscores IIT Ropar’s growing stature as a powerhouse of academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and innovation. We should lead in research and innovation- we have all the ingredients to become the most innovative institute in the country. We are committed to pushing boundaries, advancing research, and fostering indigenous manufacturing to reduce reliance on imports.”

The institute’s ascent to rank 12 reflects its strong performance across seven key parameters - placement performance, teaching-learning resources and pedagogy, research (volume, income, and reputation), industry income and integration, placement strategies and support, future orientation, and external perception and international outlook.

The Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) evaluates over 2,500 institutions across India, assessing them on parameters such as faculty quality, research output, industry collaboration, infrastructure, and student satisfaction. According to the latest rankings, IIT Ropar is placed among IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Kanpur, surpassing several established engineering colleges in India.

IIT Ropar is emerging as a research and technological innovation leader, particularly in defence and security, energy efficiency and decarbonisation, semiconductor technology, quantum, agriculture and water management, artificial intelligence and data science, and cyber-physical systems (CPS).