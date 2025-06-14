India distances itself from SCO statement criticising Israel's military action against Iran

NEW DELHI: India has distanced itself from a recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) statement that sharply condemned Israel’s military actions against Iran, reaffirming its neutral stance and preference for diplomatic resolution.

External Affairs Ministry said on Friday that India’s position had already been outlined on June 13 and remains unchanged: “We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction.”

The MEA added that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi the same day, conveying international concerns and calling for restraint:

“He also urged the avoidance of any escalatory steps and an early return to diplomacy. The overall position of India, as stated above, was communicated to other SCO members. Keeping that in mind, India did not participate in the discussions" on the SCO statement.

The 10-member SCO bloc — which includes China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan — issued a strongly worded statement criticising Israel’s military operations. It said: “Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.” The statement called the strikes an attack on Iran’s sovereignty and a threat to regional and global stability.