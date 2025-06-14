Indus water will reach Ganganagar in three years, Pakistan will yearn for every drop: Amit Shah

BHOPAL: More than a month and a half after India put in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Indus water will flow till Ganganagar in three years, and Pakistan will yearn for every drop of water.

Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day training camp for the BJP lawmakers of Madhya Pradesh in the state’s only hill station Pachmarhi on Saturday, Shah said, “Today, we can see the acceptance of BJP from Panchayat to Parliament. BJP government is necessary for a well-organised, educated, developed country.”

“Madhya Pradesh BJP has a glorious tradition. Late Kushabhau Thakre dedicated every moment of his life to the party and it has received the blessings of great leaders like Late Vijayaraje Scindia and Late Sundarlal Patwa. We are all party workers and the party has promoted us on the basis of our ability and capacity, and made us MPs and MLAs.”

“The BJP was formed out of the Jana Sangh and is currently the largest political party. We’ve governments in 18 states of the country. We have the most MPs, MLAs, district panchayats, municipalities, Janpad Panchayats and gram panchayats. Today, from Panchayat to Parliament, only BJP is visible. This development and expansion of the party is the result of the hard work and virtue of eight generations of workers.”