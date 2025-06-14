Indus water will reach Ganganagar in three years, Pakistan will yearn for every drop: Amit Shah

BHOPAL: More than a month and a half after India put in abeyance the Indus Water Treaty in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Indus water will flow till Ganganagar in three years, and Pakistan will yearn for every drop of water.
Addressing the inaugural session of the three-day training camp for the BJP lawmakers of Madhya Pradesh in the state’s only hill station Pachmarhi on Saturday, Shah said, “Today, we can see the acceptance of BJP from Panchayat to Parliament. BJP government is necessary for a well-organised, educated, developed country.”
“Madhya Pradesh BJP has a glorious tradition. Late Kushabhau Thakre dedicated every moment of his life to the party and it has received the blessings of great leaders like Late Vijayaraje Scindia and Late Sundarlal Patwa. We are all party workers and the party has promoted us on the basis of our ability and capacity, and made us MPs and MLAs.”
“The BJP was formed out of the Jana Sangh and is currently the largest political party. We’ve governments in 18 states of the country. We have the most MPs, MLAs, district panchayats, municipalities, Janpad Panchayats and gram panchayats. Today, from Panchayat to Parliament, only BJP is visible. This development and expansion of the party is the result of the hard work and virtue of eight generations of workers.”
“Only those who remain students till the last moment, who have the zeal to learn, can bring about change. Today, we can see the acceptance of BJP from Panchayat to Parliament. The BJP government is necessary for a well-organised, educated, developed country,” Shah maintained.
Importantly, the three-day training camp of the ruling BJP’s lawmakers from MP is being attended by 165 MLAs, 29 Lok Sabha members and seven Rajya Sabha members. It will, among other aspects, focus on guiding the lawmakers on how to communicate in public and use social media prudently.
Also, the new entrants in the party will be apprised of the party’s culture and history. A similar camp had been held ahead of the 2023 assembly elections.
The camp assumes particular significance as it will focus on guiding the party’s lawmakers to stick to the party line, while making public statements. It’s an issue which has become particularly relevant following the controversial remarks made by its ministers (deputy CM Jagdish Devda, cabinet minister Vijay Shah), ex-union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and first-time MLA Narendra Prajapati last month about Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.