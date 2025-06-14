Lalu Prasad faces backlash over viral video showing Ambedkar portrait near his feet in Bihar

PATNA: RJD chief Lalu Prasad was caught in the thick of controversy after a video allegedly showing him having a portrait of the Dalit icon Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar placed at his feet, went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, Lalu is seen seated on a couch with his feet placed on a sofa nearby as a supporter enters the room carrying the portrait of Ambedkar, and places it close to former's feet before greeting him.

Bihar deputy chief minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary also shared a video clip of the incident that happened when the former CM was celebrating his 78th birthday earlier this week.

“This is testimony to the fact that Lalu Prasad holds Dalits in contempt and has no respect for the greatest leader from the depressed classes. He can have even pictures of Gods placed at his feet,” alleged Choudhary.