Liquor contractor shot dead on busy highway near Haryana's Kurukshetra

KURUKSHETRA: Unidentified assailants fatally shot a liquor contractor at Shahabad in Haryana's Kurukshetra district, police said on Saturday.

Shantanu was shot dead near Meena Market on the national highway in Shahabad, 20 km from here, on Friday evening, they said.

The victim briefly stopped his car to buy some items when two men on a sports bike pumped seven bullets into him, police said.

Eyewitnesses told police that the attackers fired about eight rounds before fleeing.

As panic spread on the busy highway, bystanders attempted to stop the shooters, who abandoned their bike, ran across the road, snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint and fled towards Ambala on the wrong side of the highway.

Shantanu was rushed to Adesh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

SP Nitish Aggarwal told PTI that he reached the crime scene with a police team along with DSP Ram Kumar and Shahabad SHO Satish Kumar.