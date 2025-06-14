Lt Governor's office, NC spar over government job to Pahalgam attack victim's wife

SRINAGAR: The J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a job letter to the wife of ponywala Syed Aadil Hussain Shah, who was among 26 civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The ruling National Conference immediately claimed credit for it, saying the job appointment was approved by the elected government but LG office hit back, saying the woman was given the job on compassionate grounds under Lt Governor’s discretionary powers.

LG Sinha today visited family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah at his native village in Haptnadh, Anantnag in south Kashmir. He paid homage to the deceased and assured the family of concrete measures and continuous support so that they may live a life of dignity.

On the occasion, LG handed over the appointment letter to Adil’s wife Ms Gulnaz Akhter on compassionate grounds.

Adil, who attempted to snatch the rifle of an attacker to save tourists, and 25 tourists were killed in a terror attack on Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows on April 22.

Adil’s wife Gulnaz, has been appointed as Class-IV (MTS) in District Cadre, Anantnag, in the Fisheries Department.