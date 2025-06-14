Lt Governor's office, NC spar over government job to Pahalgam attack victim's wife

SRINAGAR: The J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a job letter to the wife of ponywala Syed Aadil Hussain Shah, who was among 26 civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
The ruling National Conference immediately claimed credit for it, saying the job appointment was approved by the elected government but LG office hit back, saying the woman was given the job on compassionate grounds under Lt Governor’s discretionary powers.
LG Sinha today visited family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah at his native village in Haptnadh, Anantnag in south Kashmir. He paid homage to the deceased and assured the family of concrete measures and continuous support so that they may live a life of dignity.
On the occasion, LG handed over the appointment letter to Adil’s wife Ms Gulnaz Akhter on compassionate grounds.
Adil, who attempted to snatch the rifle of an attacker to save tourists, and 25 tourists were killed in a terror attack on Pahalgam’s Baisaran meadows on April 22.
Adil’s wife Gulnaz, has been appointed as Class-IV (MTS) in District Cadre, Anantnag, in the Fisheries Department.
Senior National Conference leader and MLA Tanvir Sadiq, a close aide of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, credited the elected government for facilitating the job appointment for the slain ponywala’s wife.
“We thank LG Sahab for handing over the job order that was already prepared by the Fisheries Dept, a department under the elected government led by Hon Min Javed Dar. This reflects the maturity and responsibility shown by the elected government, we did not allow egos to come in the way, but stood by our commitment to Adil’s family in their moment of grief,” Sadiq posed on X.
“Just as earlier, the elected government had prepared similar job orders for NoKs in Poonch, which were later distributed by the Home Minister after the CM had personally visited and personally committed these jobs to the families immediately after the shelling. In moments of pain, politics must make way for compassion, and governance must honour its word,” he further said.
In the evening, an official spokesman in a statement said appointment of Ms Gulnaz Akhter has been made by Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the discretionary powers conferred under Clause-2A of Jammu and Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, 2022 in relaxation of her educational qualification.
“The appointment of Ms Gulnaz Akhter has been made by the Lieutenant Governor under exceptional circumstances as her husband was a civilian and not a government employee. Further, the appointment has been made in relaxation of her educational qualification. There is no role of the Fisheries Department in granting relaxation as well as appointment in the instant case,” he said.
Acknowledging the supreme sacrifice of Adil Hussain Shah during the terrorist attack at Baisaran Pahalgam, the Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the discretionary powers has considered the appointment of wife of the slain civilian in relaxation of her educational qualification, so that it can bring succour to the family.
“This decision is a heartfelt gesture to support the bereaved family and ensure their dignity and well-being, reflecting the administration’s unwavering commitment to justice and compassion,” the official spokesman said.