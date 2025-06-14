Mahayuti govt to form committee on waiving farm loans after Kadu's hunger strike; opposition slams delay

MUMBAI: The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra has decided to constitute a committee to execute the decision of waiving farm loans.

Prahar Sangthan leader and former minister Bacchu Kadu was on a hunger strike for the last seven days to press the demand of farm loan waiver. He said that during the assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti had given the promise of farm loan waiver, but now they are dilly-dallying over it.

Kadu said that after his hunger strike, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called him and assured him that farm loans would be waived. However, the Chief Minister requested more time to study the issue, saying the state government is forming a committee.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant rushed to Amarawati to break Kadu's hunger strike by offering lime juice and handed over a letter promising the waiver of farm loans.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the government is committed to waiving farm loans, but they need time to study and finalise the matter. He said that the Mahayuti government has already started various welfare schemes for farmers.

“Once we receive the committee report, we will start the farm loan waiver scheme in the state,” said Shinde. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Kadu will also be part of the proposed farm loan waiver committee.

Kadu said that if the Mahayuti government tries to betray the farmers, they will barge into Mantralaya and carry out protests on a large scale.

Opposition leaders slammed the Mahayuti government for its announcement of forming a committee to waive farm loans. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar questioned why the Mahayuti needs to form a committee as they are in power and can make an announcement right away.

He said that when the Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, they waived farmers’ loan without any delay and without any terms and conditions. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that farm loans should be waived without any ifs and buts. It should be a complete loan waiver as only then will farmers get real relief, he added.