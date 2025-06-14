Mandal to become RJD’s first EBC state president, elected unopposed in Lalu-Tejashwi presence

PATNA: Former minister and senior leader Mangani Lal Mandal filed his nomination for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president’s post on Saturday in the presence of party supremo Lalu Prasad, Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and other senior leaders.

Mandal, who belongs to the Extremely Backward Community (EBC), is set to be elected unopposed as no contender filed nomination papers against his candidature. Mandal will be the first EBC leader to be elected as state president, and the ninth state president since the formation of the RJD.

“A formal announcement about Mandal being elected as the state unit chief will be made at a meeting of the state executive committee of the party to be held on June 19. He will replace Jagadanand Singh, who was holding the post since November 2019,” a senior RJD leader said.

RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that it will only be a formality to announce the name of Mandal as the new chief of RJD. “He has been elected unopposed,” he said, adding that Mandal comes from a socialist background and had earlier served with former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Mandal, who hails from Phulparas in north Bihar’s Mithilanchal region, had earlier quit the Janata Dal (United) led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and joined the RJD. Ever since he snapped ties with JD(U), it was expected that he would file his nomination for the RJD state president’s post.

Welcoming Mandal’s election as state president, RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav said that Mandal is a veteran politician who believes in the ideology of socialist icons like Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, and Karpoori Thakur.

Mandal served as a member of the state legislative assembly from 1986 to 2004 and was also a minister in the state cabinet. He was elected as a Member of Parliament from the Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha seat in Madhubani district in 2009 on a JD(U) ticket.