Massive arms haul in Manipur, 151 SLRs among 328 firearms recovered

GUWAHATI: In a massive arms haul, Manipur Police and security forces recovered over 300 guns along with a huge quantity of ammunition during simultaneous operations carried out in the five districts of the Imphal Valley on the intervening night of June 13 and 14.

Altogether 328 weapons were recovered – SLR 151, INSAS 65, rifles of other kinds 73, carbines 5, MP5 2, LMG 12, AK series rifles 6, Amogh rifles 2, mortar 1, pistols 6, barrels 2, AR15 gun 1 and flare guns 2.

According to Additional Director General of Police Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, the police acted on intelligence inputs about the presence of a large cache of arms and ammunition hidden in different areas of the Imphal Valley districts.

Simultaneous search operations were launched at different locations by joint teams of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces, Army and Assam Rifles, leading to the recovery of the weapons.