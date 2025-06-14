NEET-UG result: Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar bags AIR 1; over 12.36 lakh qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, with over 12.36 lakh candidates qualifying for the country’s biggest medical entrance exam.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan emerged as the all-India topper, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh in second place. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi was declared the female topper, securing the fifth position overall.

How to check your NEET UG 2025 result