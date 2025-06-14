NEET-UG result: Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar bags AIR 1; over 12.36 lakh qualify

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, with over 12.36 lakh candidates qualifying for the country’s biggest medical entrance exam.
Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan emerged as the all-India topper, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh in second place. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi was declared the female topper, securing the fifth position overall.
Go to the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the link that says ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’
Enter your application number and date of birth
Your scorecard will appear on the screen
Download it and take a printout for future reference