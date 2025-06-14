Nation

NEET-UG result: Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar bags AIR 1; over 12.36 lakh qualify

MP’s Utkarsh Awadhiya bags second rank; Delhi’s Avika Aggarwal is female topper at AIR 5
FILE | Aspirants wait to appear for the NEET UG exam, in Bengaluru.Photo | PTI
Online Desk
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025, with over 12.36 lakh candidates qualifying for the country’s biggest medical entrance exam.

Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan emerged as the all-India topper, followed closely by Utkarsh Awadhiya from Madhya Pradesh in second place. Avika Aggarwal from Delhi was declared the female topper, securing the fifth position overall.

How to check your NEET UG 2025 result

  1. Go to the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in

  2. Click on the link that says ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’

  3. Enter your application number and date of birth

  4. Your scorecard will appear on the screen

  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference

