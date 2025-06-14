NIA raids in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan in probe against banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir

The searches were part a case registered by the NIA as part of its efforts to destroy various terrorist and radical networks and outfits trying to spread mayhem across India, that relates to an HuT conspiracy to radicalise and recruit vulnerable Muslim youth, according to a statement issued by the probe agency.

"The youth were being motivated to spread violence in a bid to overthrow India's democratically-elected government and establish an Islamic State governed by Shariah law," it said.

The NIA teams seized digital devices during the searches, which will be sent for forensic analysis, the statement said.