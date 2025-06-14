NIA raids multiple locations in MP, Rajasthan in Hizb-ut-Tahrir terror conspiracy probe

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA on Saturday conducted extensive searches at multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Rajasthan’s Jhalawar in a terror conspiracy case linked to the banned organisation, Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), officials said.

“Three locations were extensively searched in Bhopal and two in Jhalawar as part of the agency’s continuing probe into the activities of HuT and its members in the terror conspiracy case,” a spokesperson in the NIA said.

The officials said, the raiding teams have seized digital devices during the searches and those are being sent for forensic analysis.

The case is part of the NIA’s efforts to destroy various terrorist and radical networks and outfits trying to spread mayhem across the country, and the present case against HuT is related to the alleged conspiracy of radicalising and recruiting vulnerable Muslim youth.

“The youth were being motivated to spread violence in a bid to overthrow India’s democratically elected government and establish an Islamic State governed by Shariah law,” the spokesperson alleged, adding that the investigation is ongoing.