Not right to assign blame, let black box reveal facts, says Congress chief Kharge

Taking a sharp swipe at the ruling party, Kharge said, “It is not right to dismiss such accidents as normal. In times like these, the entire nation must come together. I urge my party workers and leaders to continue helping people—whether it's arranging medicines or anything else that’s lacking, they must step up.”

"Today, I want to say with sadness that a very big accident has happened in Ahmedabad. No one will forget this incident in the history of Ahmedabad..." Kharge added

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Atishi visited the Ahmedabad crash site and Civil Hospital today. She praised the doctors and first responders for their swift action amid the massive tragedy. Atishi also expressed condolences to the family of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and assured all possible support from AAP.

After visiting the trauma centre, former Delhi CM and AAP leader Atishi said, “First of all, on behalf of the entire nation, I want to thank the doctors, medical staff, and administration. Being a first responder in such a massive tragedy is not easy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all the affected families.”

She added, “Our sympathies are especially with the family of Vijaybhai Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader, who lost his life in the crash. We have assured the hospital and administration that Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders are ready to offer all possible help, whenever needed.”