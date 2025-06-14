Over 12.36 lakh candidates clear NEET UG 2025 with 56% pass rate

NEW DELHI: A total of 12,36,531 candidates, the majority of them women, have cleared the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 Entrance Test. Rajasthan’s Mahesh Kumar has secured the All India Rank 1 with a percentile of 99.9999547.

Those who cleared the exam account for 55.96% of the overall figure of 22,09,318 aspirants who appeared for the exam on May 4. This also marks a significant dip of 79,322 candidates over the figure that qualified for NEET 2024.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday made public the results of this qualifier for the MBBS and other allied undergraduate medical degrees (BAMS, BUMS, BSMG and BHMS)

A total of 7,22,462 women and 5,14,063 men and six transgenders figure among the successful candidates.

The exam was conducted in 13 languages in 552 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, including Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Muscat and Singapore.

Topper Kumar is closely followed by Utkarsh Awadhiya of Madhya Pradesh (99.9999095) who bagged the second rank while Krishang Joshi of Maharashtra is ranked AIR 3 with a percentile of 99.9998189. National Capital Territory (NCT) Delhi’s Avika Aggarwal with a percentile of 99.9996832, who has secured a NEET rank of 5, is the topper among women candidates.