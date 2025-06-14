PM Modi to embark on three-nation tour from June 15; G7 summit, historic Croatia visit on agenda

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour starting June 15, with key stops in Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

The high-profile visit includes participation in the G7 Summit and marks a diplomatic first in Indo-Croatian relations.

Modi will begin his tour in Cyprus on June 15 and 16, at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Mediterranean nation in over two decades. While in capital Nicosia, Modi will hold formal talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol.

The External Affairs Ministry said that the visit will “reaffirm the shared commitment” of India and Cyprus to deepen bilateral ties and enhance New Delhi’s engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.

The second leg of the tour will take Modi to Kananaskis, Canada, on June 16 and 17, to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. This will mark Modi’s sixth consecutive appearance at the G7 as an invited leader. Discussions will span critical global issues, including energy security, AI-driven innovation, and quantum technologies.