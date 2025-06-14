Punjab government issues public advisory amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government has issued a public advisory mandating elderly, pregnant woman, immunocompromised and people with health issues to wear mask in crowded or closed places. The advisory also insisted health care staff to wear masks and follow COVID protocols.

The advisory issued on Friday says, "Due to slight rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, a precautionary advisory is being issued. Thought the situation in the state of Punjab is under control and the health system is fully prepared, still, citizens are advised to follow basic safety measures to help prevent the spread of disease.’’

Issuing the Dos, the advisory noted: “Individuals should cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing—using a handkerchief, tissue, or the inside of the elbow. In case of symptoms such as fever, cough, or difficulty in breathing, it is advised to wear a mask and consult a doctor immediately.

Listing the don’ts the advisory advised to avoid crowded or poorly ventilated places, especially if you have health problems and do not touch your face without washing hands, do not spit in public and avoid self-medication for respiratory symptoms.

The advisory follows a noticeable surge in infections across the state, particularly in Ludhiana, which has emerged as the current hotspot.

Two persons, one a 69-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh and another, a 39-year-old man, who was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Sector 32 of Chandigarh succumbed to the infection. Both were natives of Ludhiana.

According to the Punjab Health Department, the active COVID-19 cases in the state has risen from just 12 a week ago to over 35, touching 60 this year.

The has been a steep rise seen in Ludhiana, which has reported 23 new cases, attributed in part to ongoing political gatherings due to the Ludhiana (West) assembly by-poll as political leaders of various parties and the party workers are busy with campaign works

Sources said that both the pre-existing medical conditions and the recent travel history, have made the situation more vulnerable to complications.