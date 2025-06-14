Punjab issues COVID advisory amid rise in cases, Ludhiana emerges as hotspot

CHANDIGARH: Amid a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government has issued a public advisory urging high-risk individuals such as the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised persons, and those with underlying health conditions to wear masks in crowded or enclosed spaces. Health care workers have also been advised to adhere strictly to COVID-appropriate behaviour.
The advisory, issued on Friday, reads: “Due to a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, a precautionary advisory is being issued. Though the situation in Punjab is under control and the health system is fully prepared, citizens are advised to follow basic safety measures to help prevent the spread of infection.”
Among the recommended practices, the advisory states that vulnerable individuals and health care staff should wear masks in crowded or closed spaces. It further advises:
Cover your mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing using a handkerchief, tissue or elbow crease.
If you feel sick (fever, cough, breathing difficulty), wear a mask and consult a doctor.
Don’ts include:
Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, especially if you have health issues.
Do not touch your face without washing hands.
Avoid spitting in public.
Refrain from self-medicating for respiratory symptoms.
The advisory follows a noticeable surge in infections across the state, particularly in Ludhiana, which has emerged as the current hotspot. Two COVID-related deaths have been reported: a 69-year-old woman receiving treatment at PGIMER in Chandigarh and a 39-year-old man admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. Both were residents of Ludhiana and had pre-existing health conditions and recent travel histories, making them more vulnerable.
According to the Punjab Health Department, active COVID cases in the state have increased from 12 last week to over 35, with total cases in 2025 reaching 60. Ludhiana alone has reported 23 new cases, a spike partially linked to ongoing political activity and gatherings for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly bypoll.
As part of the state’s ongoing ‘Har Shukkarvaar, Dengue Te Vaar’ public health campaign, Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh visited Balongi village near Mohali and addressed concerns about rising infections.
He said, “While neighbouring states like Delhi and Haryana have seen a rise in cases, Punjab has recorded only 31 mild, asymptomatic infections so far. The two reported deaths involved individuals with co-morbidities and may not be directly linked to COVID-19.”
Dr Singh urged residents to avoid closed-door gatherings and prioritise well-ventilated spaces. He assured the public that the state’s healthcare infrastructure is fully prepared, with adequate oxygen supplies, essential medicines, and emergency beds available.