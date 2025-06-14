Punjab issues COVID advisory amid rise in cases, Ludhiana emerges as hotspot

CHANDIGARH: Amid a slight rise in COVID-19 cases, the Punjab Government has issued a public advisory urging high-risk individuals such as the elderly, pregnant women, immunocompromised persons, and those with underlying health conditions to wear masks in crowded or enclosed spaces. Health care workers have also been advised to adhere strictly to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The advisory, issued on Friday, reads: “Due to a slight rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, a precautionary advisory is being issued. Though the situation in Punjab is under control and the health system is fully prepared, citizens are advised to follow basic safety measures to help prevent the spread of infection.”

Among the recommended practices, the advisory states that vulnerable individuals and health care staff should wear masks in crowded or closed spaces. It further advises:

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing using a handkerchief, tissue or elbow crease.

If you feel sick (fever, cough, breathing difficulty), wear a mask and consult a doctor.

Don’ts include: