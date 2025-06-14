'This place forges bonds for a lifetime': Ex-cadet returns to IMA as Sri Lankan Army chief

NEW DELHI: It was an emotional homecoming for Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo when he arrived at the hallowed portals of the Indian Military Academy.
Now the Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, he returned as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade, witnessing the commissioning of a new generation of officers, including foreign cadets from Sri Lanka.
It was in December 1990 that General Rodrigo was commissioned as part of the 87th IMA Course and rose to command one of the most battle hardened armies in the sub-continent.
While addressing the passing out course, General Rodrigo said, "I am deeply honoured and moved to the point of tears to stand before you as the first IMA alumnus to return as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and review this parade."
"Looking at your faces, I see my younger self. This place doesn't just train officers; it forges bonds that last a lifetime," he added. He thanked General Upendra Dwivedi and the Indian Army for the invitation.
The Sri Lankan Army chief reflected on how his journey, like that of the officer cadets present, had begun with a simple haircut in the barber chair of the Indian Military Academy.
Reflecting on his own journey, he reminded the cadets that commissioning into the armed forces is not just about earning a rank, but embracing a lifelong way of service, responsibility, and leadership.
Quoting the IMA Credo, the General Officer highlighted the three unshakable responsibilities that every officer must uphold. First, to the nation, second, to their soldiers, and third, to the families of our bravehearts, the Army added.
The General Officer reminded the officer cadets that they now belong to an unbroken chain of patriots and warriors, urging them to wear the uniform not just with pride, but with purpose.
The chief of the Sri Lanka Army said the IMA has not only shaped soldiers but also future guardians of the nation. As their real journey begins, he urges them to lead with wisdom, fight for what's right, and carry the hopes of a billion with pride.
Gen Rodrigo was on a four-day official visit to India, from 11th to 14th June 2025, reinforcing the longstanding and robust military ties between the two Armies.
A total of 451 Officer Cadets of 156 Regular Course, 45 Technical Entry Scheme and 139 Technical Graduate Course, Special Commissioned Officers (SCO-54) including 32 Officer Cadets from nine friendly foreign countries successfully passed out from the portals of the Indian Military Academy.
The institutionalised India-Sri Lanka military ties have not only been able to build professional competence "but also deepened interpersonal and institutional bonds between the two Armies," the Indian Army in a statement said.
India and Sri Lanka conduct bilateral exercise "Mitra Shakti", the flagship Army-level counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism training initiative between the two nations. The 10th edition of the exercise was held in Sri Lanka in August 2024, and it continues to serve as a cornerstone for operational synergy and trust-building between the Armies.
At any given time, approximately 700 Sri Lankan Army personnel are undergoing training at various Indian Army establishments, making Sri Lanka Army the largest foreign participant in Indian military training programmes.
These include prestigious institutions such as the Defence Services Staff College, Infantry School, Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School, Army Air Defence College, School of Artillery, Armoured Corps Centre and School, Mechanised Infantry Centre and School; and the Indian Military Academy itself.
The commissioning on Saturday took the total number of Sri Lankan Army officers commissioned from IMA to 296, highlighting India's continued role in shaping the leadership of friendly foreign forces.
The Army said, "During his address to the cadets, the General Officer expressed deep honour in reviewing the Passing Out Parade at IMA, calling it a profoundly emotional homecoming."
During his visit, Lieutenant General Rodrigo held detailed discussions with senior leadership of the Indian Army including Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani and GOC-in-C, South Western Command, Lt Gen Manjinder Singh focusing on enhancing professional military cooperation, joint training, and regional security frameworks.
General Rodrigo's visit continues a tradition of regular Army-to-Army engagements between the two nations.
The Commander's visit symbolised more than a routine military engagement. The Army said, "It was a celebration of shared values, mutual trust, and enduring friendship. From reviewing the parade at IMA to holding strategic discussions in Delhi and Jaipur, the visit reflected the Indian Army's pivotal role in building strong defence ties across the Indian Ocean region."