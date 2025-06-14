'This place forges bonds for a lifetime': Ex-cadet returns to IMA as Sri Lankan Army chief

NEW DELHI: It was an emotional homecoming for Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo when he arrived at the hallowed portals of the Indian Military Academy.

Now the Commander of the Sri Lankan Army, he returned as the Reviewing Officer for the Passing Out Parade, witnessing the commissioning of a new generation of officers, including foreign cadets from Sri Lanka.

It was in December 1990 that General Rodrigo was commissioned as part of the 87th IMA Course and rose to command one of the most battle hardened armies in the sub-continent.

While addressing the passing out course, General Rodrigo said, "I am deeply honoured and moved to the point of tears to stand before you as the first IMA alumnus to return as the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army and review this parade."

"Looking at your faces, I see my younger self. This place doesn't just train officers; it forges bonds that last a lifetime," he added. He thanked General Upendra Dwivedi and the Indian Army for the invitation.

The Sri Lankan Army chief reflected on how his journey, like that of the officer cadets present, had begun with a simple haircut in the barber chair of the Indian Military Academy.

Reflecting on his own journey, he reminded the cadets that commissioning into the armed forces is not just about earning a rank, but embracing a lifelong way of service, responsibility, and leadership.