Amritpal Singh Mehron wanted for murder, threats to women influencers; Punjab Police issues look out notice

Mehron flees to the UAE just an hour before the incident

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bathinda, Amneet Kondal confirmed that a lookout circular has been issued to prevent Mehron from fleeing the country. The state cyber cell has launched a formal investigation.

"When we obtained the passport details of Singh and checked his travel records and found that he had fled to the UAE after killing Kanchan. We are now following the procedure for his deportation and have informed the authorities there that he is wanted in a murder case," she said and added that the cyber cell of the state police has initiated the action.

Mehron, who refers to himself as a religious leader, contested the 2022 Punjab Assembly election from the Tarn Taran seat on a Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) ticket but was unsuccessful. As per his election affidavit, he studied up to Class 12 (non-medical stream) and holds a diploma in diesel mechanics.

Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, Raj Lali Gill, condemned the incident, saying, “Self-styled vigilantes have no right to indulge in moral policing or take the law into their own hands. However, it is also the responsibility of content creators to ensure that their material does not breach the social and moral fabric of society. There is a need to raise awareness on this issue, especially as children and youth are heavily influenced by social media.”