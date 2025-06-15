Beef thrown near Assam temple to incite communal tension, five arrested

GUWAHATI: The police arrested five persons in Lakhipur town of Assam’s Goalpara district for allegedly throwing beef near a temple on Saturday night.

“Lakhipur police of Goalpara district arrested the individuals for allegedly throwing beef near a temple in a deliberate attempt to incite communal tension post Eid-ul-Zuha,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X, sharing the names of the accused from a particular community.

The accused are residents of Khakilamari under Lakhipur Police Station.

Stating that a case has been registered, Sarma said strict action was being taken to ensure that all such elements faced the “full force of the law.”

The incident triggered outrage among locals, who demanded action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Two similar incidents were reported after Bakrid from the adjoining Dhubri district, sparking off tensions. Later, the police arrested 38 people in connection with the incidents.