Bihar LoP Tejashwi mocks CM Nitish's government, demands ‘son-in-law commission’ over alleged nepotism in appointments

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government, alleging that relatives of NDA leaders and some retired bureaucrats were recently appointed as chairpersons and members of various state commissions, including the State Commission for Women.
In a sarcastic remark on the formation of multiple commissions and appointments to various posts, Tejashwi said, “Now Nitish Kumar government should form ‘Jamai Aayog’ (son-in-law commission) to accommodate close relatives of political leaders. Is it not a clear example of nepotism?”
Speaking to media persons, the RJD leader said, “We request the Chief Minister to officially constitute a son-in-law commission in Bihar. Appointments are no longer based on merit but on personal relationships.”
He alleged that the sons-in-law of political figures such as the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ashok Chaudhary had been given key positions in different commissions.
Tejashwi also questioned the appointment of the wife of Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Deepak Prasad, as a member of the Women’s Commission. “She has been appointed as an educationist. Was no one else found? Shockingly, she even concealed her husband’s name and listed her father’s name instead,” he added.
He claimed that more than 50 per cent of ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state, including the Deputy Chief Minister, were products of dynastic politics. Yet, Lalu Prasad was often criticised for promoting dynastic politics, he asserted.
The RJD leader further alleged that the Nitish-led government had allowed a culture of patronage to thrive within the state bureaucracy. “Is the Chief Minister unaware or is this happening with his consent?” he asked, adding that the administration had been overrun by individuals “anti-Dalit and anti-minority,” while loyal BJP workers remained sidelined.
Invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent remarks against dynastic politics, the former Deputy Chief Minister said, “The PM lectures us on parivarvaad (nepotism), but just look at what’s happening in Bihar under his ally’s rule.” He went on to say that “a special adjustment commission should be set up” to accommodate politically connected individuals.
“From ministries to the secretariat, everything is now run by the ‘bhuja party’,” he said, using a colloquial term to describe officials close to CM Nitish.
He also questioned how many officers’ wives had been given government jobs, how many officers’ children were pursuing education abroad, how many officers’ children were serving in departments in Bihar by forming their consultancy firms, and how many officers had invested in land or abroad. He targeted the state government through his posts on X.
The state government last week filled vacant posts in various state commissions ahead of the state assembly elections, reportedly to placate those politicians who were annoyed over denial of tickets during previous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.