Bihar LoP Tejashwi mocks CM Nitish's government, demands ‘son-in-law commission’ over alleged nepotism in appointments

PATNA: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government, alleging that relatives of NDA leaders and some retired bureaucrats were recently appointed as chairpersons and members of various state commissions, including the State Commission for Women.

In a sarcastic remark on the formation of multiple commissions and appointments to various posts, Tejashwi said, “Now Nitish Kumar government should form ‘Jamai Aayog’ (son-in-law commission) to accommodate close relatives of political leaders. Is it not a clear example of nepotism?”

Speaking to media persons, the RJD leader said, “We request the Chief Minister to officially constitute a son-in-law commission in Bihar. Appointments are no longer based on merit but on personal relationships.”

He alleged that the sons-in-law of political figures such as the late Ram Vilas Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Ashok Chaudhary had been given key positions in different commissions.

Tejashwi also questioned the appointment of the wife of Chief Minister’s Principal Secretary, Deepak Prasad, as a member of the Women’s Commission. “She has been appointed as an educationist. Was no one else found? Shockingly, she even concealed her husband’s name and listed her father’s name instead,” he added.