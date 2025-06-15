Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls Punjab CM a ‘mask’, says AAP’s Delhi rejects are running show

CHANDIGARH: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta today labelled Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as a mask (mukhota) and asserted that his administration is effectively controlled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who have been dismissed by the electorate in Delhi.

She was campaigning for BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta in the Ludhiana (West) assembly by-elections, for which polling will take place on June 19.

During her address, Gupta took a dig at AAP national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to fulfil his promises to both Delhi and Punjab, as she questioned, “What about your promises? (Kya hua tera vaada?)”.

She also challenged AAP’s commitments to enhance health infrastructure and education, pointing out the ongoing drug problem and the consequences of spurious liquor consumption in Punjab.

Gupta alleged that while Mann may be the face of the government, it is the rejected leaders from Delhi who are truly in control. She accused Kejriwal of exhibiting “false Punjabiyat” and highlighted the lack of representation for the Sikh community in his Delhi cabinet during his tenure.

She pointed out that the AAP has fielded Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora for the Ludhiana West bypoll, suggesting that Kejriwal is attempting to secure a pathway to the Rajya Sabha through this election.

She asserted that the AAP’s leadership in Punjab is ineffective and disconnected from ground realities and the local population. Gupta further criticised the AAP for failing to deliver on its promises made during the 2022 state assembly elections, such as providing financial assistance to women and ensuring minimum support prices for farmers. She accused the party of perpetuating a VIP culture and misusing Punjab’s resources for personal gain.

Referencing the rampant drug issue in the state, Gupta claimed that the crisis has escalated under the leadership of AAP. “Punjab has been converted into a Chitta Express,” she said.

Gupta claimed that the current BJP government has made strides in delivering justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, including providing job appointment letters to their families.

She expressed confidence that voters in Ludhiana West would make a wise choice and support the BJP candidate. Gupta asserted that AAP’s governance has led Punjab into significant debt, and she urged voters to reject the party in the upcoming by-election.

She claimed that Ludhiana West will serve as a precursor to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, predicting a victory for the BJP candidate.