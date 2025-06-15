Indian Embassy in Iran steps up efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals amid ongoing Iran-Israel conflict

NEW DELHI: The Indian Embassy in Iran has stepped up efforts to ensure the safety of Indian nationals, particularly students residing in the region, as tensions escalate in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

The embassy has issued a detailed advisory urging all Indians in Iran to avoid unnecessary movements and stay updated via official communication channels.

To streamline information flow, the Embassy has launched a dedicated Telegram channel — https://t.me/indiansiniran — specifically for Indian nationals currently in Iran. This channel will provide timely updates on the evolving situation. Alongside this, multiple helpline numbers have been activated for calls and WhatsApp messaging to assist Indians requiring support: Call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109 WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709; Regional contacts: Bandar Abbas (+98 9177699036), Zahedan (+98 9396356649)

Around 10,00 Indian nationals are in Iran. Government sources said they are keeping a close tab on the development and in touch with Iran authorities.

“It is a difficult situation and our mission is to closely watch the situation. We are taking every measure that we have to ensure the safety of Indian nationals,” said an official.