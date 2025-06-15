India's blood not meant for shedding: Home Minister Amit Shah

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India's blood was not meant for shedding and added that adequate punishment in equal measure would be handed out to whoever would dare to that.

He claimed that PM Modi conveyed the message 'loud and clear' through Operation Sindoor during which the terror bases of Pakistan were destroyed by Indian forces.

Shah was addressing a gathering at an event to distribute appointment letters to over 60,000 newly selected police constables in Lucknow on June 15.

On the occasion, UP CM Yogi Adityanath handed over the letters to the new recruits. The event marked the biggest-ever direct recruitment drive for police constables in the history of the UP police.

Under the ‘Civil Police Direct Recruitment' drive, as many as 48,196 male and 12,048 female candidates have been selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.

While addressing the recruits, Shah attacked previous governments led by the Congress party for not being able to curb terrorist attacks across the country till 2014.

"Terrorist attacks used to happen every day under Congress' rule, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Delhi, and don't even mention Kashmir. Pakistan tried to attack India thrice during PM Modi's rule. When tried in Uri, they were met with a surgical strike. After Pulwama attack, they were met with an air strike. After Pahalgam attack, the headquarters of terrorists were razed to the ground through Operation Sindoor."

Referring to the commitment of eradicating the menace of naxalism by March 31, 2026, the Union Home Minister said that during the last decade under Modi government, Naxalism's spread was reduced from over 11 states to just 3 districts.

"The country has become safe and secure. Naxalism was prevalent in 11 states of the country. After last 11 years of PM Modi, naxalism is present in only three districts now. Don't forget my words: By 31. 3. 2026, this country will be free from Naxalism," he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Shah, while referring to the recruitment drive for UP police constables, said that while modernisation of India's police forces began nationwide under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Uttar Pradesh's efforts in this direction was taken only in 2017 after the formation of a BJP government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The Centre's reforms were not visible in UP from 2014 to 2017," Shah said.

Commending the Yogi government for holding the biggest ever recruitment drive in the state so far, Shah stated that the recruitment process was carried out transparently, without any influence of factors like caste, recommendation, or bribery.