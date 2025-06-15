Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 extends land rights to over 47,000 indigenous families in Bodoland

GUWAHATI: In Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a new phase of land reforms is restoring dignity and empowering thousands of landless indigenous people.
The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which governs the BTR, on Sunday launched Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 to provide land rights to 47,000 indigenous landless families, including 9,000 small tea growers and rubber farmers.
Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya distributed land allotment certificates to the beneficiaries at a function held in Baksa. He said that the prevailing peace in BTR areas had been primarily responsible for the region’s progress.
Peace had returned to the BTR, which remained disturbed for decades due to an insurgency movement, following the Centre’s signing of the BTR peace accord with several insurgent groups in 2020.
The Governor said, \*“Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 marks a significant stride toward ensuring land security, social empowerment, and economic uplift of the people of the region.
“For decades, complex land laws posed challenges, especially for marginalised communities, in attaining land rights. It is heartening to see the BTR government undertaking proactive reforms to simplify land governance, digitise records, and make the process more transparent and citizen-centric.”\*
Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the BTC and chief of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), said, \*“In every chapter of human history, land served not merely as territory but as the foundation within which societies, cultures, ideas and ideals were forged.
“Recognising the intrinsic link between land and human dignity, the BTR government has embarked on a comprehensive reform agenda. Today, we are ensuring land rights for every bonafide citizen of the BTR.”\*
The 46-member BTR (including six nominated members) is scheduled to go to elections later this year. The UPPL-BJP alliance currently holds power in the autonomous council.
Boro described Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 as a significant step toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a developed India by 2047.
Under Mission Bwiswmuthi 1.0, over 1,88,000 families had applied for services through a digital portal, with more than 1,61,000 applications already disposed of.
With 20 services, six more than the previous edition, Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 aims to further streamline land services and improve delivery to eligible families.
By leveraging the amended Sixth Schedule provisions and the Land Regulation Act of 1886, over 26,775 families were granted land rights within revenue villages, while more than 3,23,000 beneficiaries received land-related services.
The hybrid approach, merging traditional mechanisms with modern technology, is helping to create a resilient ecosystem for land governance.