Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 extends land rights to over 47,000 indigenous families in Bodoland

GUWAHATI: In Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a new phase of land reforms is restoring dignity and empowering thousands of landless indigenous people.

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), which governs the BTR, on Sunday launched Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 to provide land rights to 47,000 indigenous landless families, including 9,000 small tea growers and rubber farmers.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya distributed land allotment certificates to the beneficiaries at a function held in Baksa. He said that the prevailing peace in BTR areas had been primarily responsible for the region’s progress.

Peace had returned to the BTR, which remained disturbed for decades due to an insurgency movement, following the Centre’s signing of the BTR peace accord with several insurgent groups in 2020.

The Governor said, \*“Mission Bwiswmuthi 2.0 marks a significant stride toward ensuring land security, social empowerment, and economic uplift of the people of the region.