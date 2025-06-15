PEKB becomes first solar-powered coal mine in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The PEKB becomes the first coal mine in Chhattisgarh to operate entirely on solar energy, achieving complete energy self-reliance, said RRVUNL spokesperson.

PEKB is a crucial source of coal for electricity generation for nearly 80 million consumers in Rajasthan. The bhoomi pujan to kickstart the construction of the solar plant was performed by the Rajasthan energy minister, Heeralal Nagar in June last year.

Developed by Mundra Solar PV Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd, the 9 MW solar facility set up within the mining area is expected to reduce nearly 400,000 tonnes of carbon emissions over the next 25 years, comparable to planting 2.5 million trees, the spokesperson added.

The solar facility was inaugurated by Rajesh Agrawal, MLA from Ambikapur.