'Simply not true': Dassault CEO rubbishes Pakistan's claim of downing Rafales

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, has categorically dismissed Pakistan’s claims of shooting down three Indian Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor. In an interview with Challenges, a French magazine, Trappier affirmed that Dassault has received no official communication from the Indian Air Force (IAF) indicating any Rafale losses, firmly branding the Pakistani narrative as false.

“The reports of Indian Rafales being lost are not accurate,” Trappier stated.

“The Indians haven't communicated, so we don't know exactly what happened. What we already know is that what the Pakistanis are saying is inaccurate,” Trappier told the magazine.

He further added, “What Pakistan is claiming about downing three Rafales is simply not true.”

He stressed that the outcome of modern air operations must be judged by mission objectives, not disinformation.

“When you operate combat aircraft, the goal isn't simply to avoid losses, it's to accomplish the mission,” he said, underlining that success in modern warfare is measured by strategic outcomes, not casualty counts.

Drawing a historical parallel, he remarked, “No one said the Allies lost World War II because they suffered troop losses.”

“We’ll see whether there were any losses and whether the mission objectives were met. When the full truth emerges, some may be in for a surprise,” he added.