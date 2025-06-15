'Simply not true': Dassault CEO rubbishes Pakistan's claim of downing Rafales

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, has categorically dismissed Pakistan’s claims of shooting down three Indian Rafale jets during Operation Sindoor. In an interview with Challenges, a French magazine, Trappier affirmed that Dassault has received no official communication from the Indian Air Force (IAF) indicating any Rafale losses, firmly branding the Pakistani narrative as false.
“The reports of Indian Rafales being lost are not accurate,” Trappier stated.
“The Indians haven't communicated, so we don't know exactly what happened. What we already know is that what the Pakistanis are saying is inaccurate,” Trappier told the magazine.
He further added, “What Pakistan is claiming about downing three Rafales is simply not true.”
He stressed that the outcome of modern air operations must be judged by mission objectives, not disinformation.
“When you operate combat aircraft, the goal isn't simply to avoid losses, it's to accomplish the mission,” he said, underlining that success in modern warfare is measured by strategic outcomes, not casualty counts.
Drawing a historical parallel, he remarked, “No one said the Allies lost World War II because they suffered troop losses.”
“We’ll see whether there were any losses and whether the mission objectives were met. When the full truth emerges, some may be in for a surprise,” he added.
In remarks made ahead of the Paris Air Show, Trappier reaffirmed the Rafale’s status as one of the most capable multirole fighter jets in the world. He described the aircraft as unmatched in its versatility, capable of executing a wide range of missions including air-to-air combat, reconnaissance, ground strikes, nuclear deterrence, and aircraft carrier operations.
While conceding that the American F-22 has an edge in stealth, Trappier maintained that the Rafale offers superior real-world performance compared to the F-35. He also claimed that the aircraft is significantly more capable than anything currently fielded by China.
Meanwhile, as announced last week, in a major development for India’s defence and aerospace sector, Dassault Aviation and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) stated that they have formalised an agreement to manufacture complete fuselages for Rafale fighter jets in India.
Under the partnership, TASL will establish a cutting-edge production facility in Hyderabad to produce key structural sections of the Rafale, including the front, central, and rear fuselage, as well as the lateral shells of the rear section. This marks the first time Rafale fuselages will be produced outside France, a move hailed as a milestone in strengthening the Indo-French defence partnership and boosting India’s role in global supply chains.
The facility is expected to begin production by the financial year 2028, with a projected output of up to two fully assembled fuselages per month. Dassault CEO Eric Trappier and TASL MD Sukaran Singh both emphasised that the collaboration underscores India's growing aerospace capabilities and the increasing trust placed in Indian industry to support complex, high-precision defence manufacturing.