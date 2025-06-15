Two dead, 32 injured as bridge collapses over Indrayani river in Pune; rescue ops on war footing

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said two individuals died while 32 were injured, six of them critically, after the bridge over the Indrayani river collapsed in Pune district.

He said six people have been rescued so far.

The incident took place near Kundmala, a popular tourist spot in the Talegaon Dabhade area, amid heavy rainfall and rising water levels in the river.

Preliminary reports suggest that 15 to 20 people were on the bridge when it gave way. The structure, which was closed to vehicular traffic but still accessible to pedestrians, had become a viewing point for tourists drawn to the swollen river during the monsoon. Locals said they had raised concerns earlier about the safety of the bridge, which had undergone renovation about four to five years ago.

"Five to six persons have been rescued as per initial information and have been sent to the hospital for checkups," an official said.

Rescue personnel fear more could be missing. The strong current of the river is believed to be the reason for the collapse, according to irrigation officials.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news of the tragedy that occurred when a bridge over the Indrayani River collapsed in Indori, near Talegaon in Pune district. According to preliminary information, 2 people have died in this incident. I pay my heartfelt tribute to them. We share the grief of their families," Fadnavis said on X.