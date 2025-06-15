Unregistered agencies offer fake overseas jobs for youngsters in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on social media platforms

"The lured youth are told to pay anywhere between Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and a fake offer letter and visa are issued to them. They are later told that for some reason, they could not avail the job and money they have paid is non-refundable as they have already signed a legal agreement with them. The jobs which are offered to them are of helpers, waiters carpenters, cooks, housekeepers, masons, drivers, electricians, food packers, security guards, plumbers, crane operators and so forth,’’ he added.

A joint team from the Protectorate of Emigrants, Chandigarh and Chandigarh Police raided the premises of an unregistered immigration agent in Sector 34-A on June 14.

The firm was found to be offering overseas jobs without a valid license and later a case was registered.

Also, numerous incriminating documents, including two laptops, 17 mobile phones, fake overseas job offer letters, and other evidence, were seized.

"This unregistered firm had been using social media platforms to lure unsuspecting youth with false promises of high-paying overseas jobs in hotels and construction companies in countries such as Georgia, Jordan, Azerbaijan, and Dubai. Further investigations, including financial trails, are currently underway to identify and arrest the owners and others involved,’’ he said.

Singh also informed that the firm for the last ten months, was operating teller-caller services and young ladies were employed to call the prospective clients.

"They were taught what to speak to the client and what to offer. They were given fake names and the mobiles they operated were issued by the firms so that the youth would never ever be able to trace them back," he added.

The statements of all the girls were recorded and were let off.

"The complaint in the case was that a youth was promised a job is Jordan, and he paid Rs 1.15 lakh, but later he was told that he cannot get the job due to hostilities between India and Pakistan,’’ he said.

Singh said,`` We urge youth not to fall prey to misleading social media advertisements offered by illegal and unregistered agents offering high-paying overseas job offers. Such agents frequently target destinations including Azerbaijan, Jordan, Luxembourg, Georgia, Cambodia, and Thailand. Aspiring overseas job seekers are strongly advised to verify the credentials of recruiting agents through the official eMigrate portal of the Ministry of External Affairs: www.emigrate.gov.in and on Twitter handle @PoEChandigarh.’’