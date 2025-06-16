11 girls from Kasturba school clear NEET exam after receiving free coaching

RANCHI: As many as 11 girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Karra in Maoist hotbed Khunti, have cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

This is the first time that so many girls studying in any KGBV school in the state have cleared the prestigious national-level JEE Main exam.

In addition to that, one girl from the CM School of Excellence of the district has also cleared this prestigious exam. Interestingly, all of them have achieved this success in their first attempt.

Notably, the district administration is running the ‘Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach’ programme to prepare the girl students for medical and engineering at KGBV Karra and Kalamati, respectively.

Many of the girls at both the centres have made this campaign meaningful by passing the medical and engineering exams. All these girls were provided with coaching under the 'Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach' campaign run at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Karra by Khunti District Administration.