15 IIT-BHU students bag Rs 1 crore-plus annual packages, top offer hits Rs 2.20 crore

Significantly, IIT-BHU has been consistent in securing strong placements for its students. In the 2023–24 session, 1,499 students registered, and 1,305 job offers were made by visiting firms. The highest offer that year stood at Rs 1.20 crore.

For the 2022–23 batch, the highest offer reached Rs 2.15 crore, with 1,428 students registered and 1,265 offers made by recruiting firms.

As per Prof Srivastava, the emphasis on readiness and resilience empowered graduates to secure meaningful and impactful roles in both national and global markets.

Calling the placement figures a major institutional milestone, IIT-BHU director Prof Amit Patra said, “As technology continues to evolve, the institution constantly upgrades its curriculum to stay ahead of the curve. Our interdisciplinary approach, strong alumni network, and practical training are shaping our students into future-ready leaders.”

Extending its gratitude to all recruitment partners for the confidence they placed in the students, the IIT-BHU administration expressed hope for deeper collaboration in the future.

The administration added that with such a strong performance, IIT-BHU has reinforced its standing as one of the country’s most sought-after engineering institutions—both for students and top employers. The robust placement outcomes highlight the dynamic relevance of its academic programmes and the strength of its institutional leadership in an ever-evolving job market, said the authorities concerned.