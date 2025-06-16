18 dead, 65 injured in 24 hours across Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall and multiple accidents

MUMBAI: In the past 24 hours, 18 people have lost their lives and 65 others were injured in various incidents across Maharashtra, including road accidents, short circuits, wall collapses, and drowning cases.
According to the Maharashtra Disaster Management report, among the 18 fatalities, four people died due to drowning following a bridge collapse in Pune. Three others drowned in a separate incident in Raigad, while another three died in Jalgaon as a result of a short circuit. Additionally, six animals also perished due to short circuit-related incidents in the state.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been declared in Palghar district. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai city received 100.4 mm of rainfall, the Mumbai suburbs 86.0 mm, and Ratnagiri district recorded the highest with 112.7 mm.
In the bridge collapse incident at the Indramani River in Pimpri Chinchwad, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) successfully rescued 54 individuals, although four lives were tragically lost.