18 dead, 65 injured in 24 hours across Maharashtra amid heavy rainfall and multiple accidents

MUMBAI: In the past 24 hours, 18 people have lost their lives and 65 others were injured in various incidents across Maharashtra, including road accidents, short circuits, wall collapses, and drowning cases.

According to the Maharashtra Disaster Management report, among the 18 fatalities, four people died due to drowning following a bridge collapse in Pune. Three others drowned in a separate incident in Raigad, while another three died in Jalgaon as a result of a short circuit. Additionally, six animals also perished due to short circuit-related incidents in the state.