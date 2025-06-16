70 per cent of WHO's total vaccines are sourced from India: Minister Anupriya Patel

NEW DELHI: India continues to be a leading supplier of vaccines and as much as 70 percent of World Health Organisation's total vaccines are sourced from the country, the Centre said on June 16.

“..India has emerged as a global hub for affordable healthcare solutions and continues to deepen its partnerships with nations through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and health diplomacy,” said Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of Second Policymakers’ Forum, which aims to strengthen global collaboration on drug standards and access to affordable medicines, she emphasised India’s commitment to ensuring equitable access to quality-assured medicines.

The minister also stressed the importance of regulatory harmonisation in facilitating global health equity.

She also recalled that during the COVID-19 pandemic, India started the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative and supplied vaccines to more than 100 friendly countries, which depicts India’s deep sense of responsibility towards global health and its intention of helping friendly countries in times of distress.