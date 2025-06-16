Amitabh Kant, bureaucrat behind 'Incredible India', steps down after 45 years of service

NEW DELHI: A bureaucrat par excellence, Amitabh Kant, who has to his credit several first-of-their-kind initiatives over a 45-year illustrious career, has hung up his boots. Before bidding a final adieu to bureaucracy and public service, he served as India’s G20 Sherpa, and prior to that, as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the government’s top think tank, NITI Aayog.

A 1980-batch Kerala cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Kant announced his decision to resign as India’s G20 Sherpa through a heartfelt post on social media, expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting his resignation and for the trust placed in him in driving developmental initiatives that shaped India’s growth trajectory.

With his close associates claiming that Kant will definitely not stop here, as he still has a lot of energy and vision to offer, speculations are rife about his future plans. Many believe he might join the private sector, but nothing can be said with certainty.

However, Kant himself has expressed a desire to engage more with start-ups, think tanks, and academic institutions in a personal capacity.

“I now look forward to contributing to India’s transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by facilitating and supporting free enterprise, start-ups, think tanks, and academic institutions,” Kant wrote on his X handle.

“After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life. I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for accepting my resignation as G20 Sherpa and for having given me the…,” he wrote in the X post.