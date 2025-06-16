Body of Haryana model Sheetal found in a canal near Sonipat

CHANDIGARH: The body of a 23-year-old Haryana-based model Sheetal was found in a canal in Sonipat with throat slit, two days after she was reported missing.

Sources said that Sheetal alias Simmy Chaudhry was working as a model in the Haryanvi music industry, and before that, she was employed at a hotel in Karnal. She was living with her sister, Neha, in Panipat.

On June 14, the model went for a shoot in the Ahar village. However, when she did not return home, her sister filed a missing persons complaint with the Panipat police.

Her body, found in a canal close to Khanda village by the police has been sent for post-mortem. Sheetal had left two days ago in a car with a man identified as Sunil and the vehicle reportedly fell into the canal under suspicious circumstances.