Complete eradication of terrorism from J&K top priority: L-G Sinha gives free hand to security forces

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said complete eradication of terrorism from the Union Territory is the top priority of his administration and asserted that he has given a free hand to the security forces to deal with terrorists and the terror eco-system.

The Lt Governor attended the passing-out parade of the deputy superintendents of police (DySPs) probationers 17th batch and probationers sub-inspectors (PSIs) 26th batch at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy, Udhampur.

He extended his felicitations to all the trainers and officials of the Police Academy and the family members of the passing out DySPs and PSIs.

He called for intelligence-driven anti-terror operations and intensified targeted strikes on the network of the over-ground workers (OGWs), saying the elements providing logistical and financial support to the terrorists should be brought to justice.

Reviewing the passing-out parade of the 49 DySPs and 1,112 PSIs, he said police personnel must protect society in every possible way to ensure peace, development and stability.

"Complete eradication of terrorism from the soil of Jammu Kashmir is our top priority. Our mighty warriors of J-K Police must adopt a multi-pronged approach and harness the power of intelligence, community engagement, technology and inter-agency collaboration," he said, addressing the function.