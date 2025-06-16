Cyber Suraksha exercise simulates high-paced threats to test national cyber resilience

NEW DELHI: A comprehensive cyber security exercise, organised by the Defence Cyber Agency (DCA) under the aegis of the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, commenced on Monday.

This exercise, named ‘Cyber Suraksha’, which concludes on 27 June 2025, will be a “multi-phased exercise,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

It is “a proactive step towards bolstering cyber resilience at the national level, and encompasses the conduct of targeted training sessions, evaluation and an engaging capsule for leadership,” the MoD said.

Over 100 participants from national-level agencies and stakeholders from defence domains are taking part in the event.

The exercise is designed to simulate real-world cyber threats, reinforce secure practices, and test the analytical and defensive cyber skills of participants in a high-paced, gamified environment.

Along with ‘Cyber Suraksha’, the Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) conclave for leadership has also been dovetailed, thereby integrating the technical aspects with leadership roles.

The CISOs conclave includes talks by eminent speakers and will culminate in an immersive table-top exercise.