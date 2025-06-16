Father, son die of suffocation in dry well in Jharkhand

MEDININAGAR: A man and his 32-year-old son allegedly died of suffocation in a dry well in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, the duo went into the well one after another to bring out a pot that accidentally fell into it.

"The well was dry, and a pot accidentally fell into it. To retrieve it, the son and followed by his father entered it, where both died due to suffocation," the in-charge of Hussainabad Police Station, Sonu Kumar Chaudhary, said.

The deceased were identified as Jagat Rajwar (65) and his son Munna Rajwar (32).

Both bodies were recovered from the well with the help of locals and sent to Hussainabad Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

According to locals, Munna was working near the well with a pot, which fell into it. He then entered it to retrieve the pot.

When he did not return for a long time, his father followed him and did not return also, they said.