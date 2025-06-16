Guwahati Diary | Solar fence to mitigate human-elephant conflict

In a bid to mitigate human-elephant conflict and facilitate co-existence, biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has installed a 30.1-km solar fence covering three project villages in Jorhat district in collaboration with the British Asian Trust and the Elephant Family with support from the Darwin Initiative. The project has benefitted over 1,047 households affected by human-elephant conflict. There was a time when herds of wild elephants would wreak havoc in these villages while foraging for crops, causing immense hardship to the agrarian community. However, the installation of these solar-powered fences helped significantly ease the problem.

The ‘satras’ — monastic institutions within Assam’s neo-Vaishnavite tradition — have lost over 15,000 bighas of their land to encroachment. Taking a serious view of it, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that an area twice the size of Dispur had been encroached upon. “The sheer scale of encroachment of the satras is a direct assault on Assam’s culture and identity. Not anymore. We are dealing firmly with this,” he posted on X. The Satra Aayog, constituted by the government for reviewing and assessing the problems of satra land in Assam, has submitted its final report to Sarma with its recommendations.