IMD sounds flash flood alert for northeast & south India

NEW DELHI: As the monsoon gained momentum after a two-week lull, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a flash flood alert for northeast and south India.

“The reactivation of the second phase of the southwest monsoon may bring heavy rainfall to coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe. Additionally, the northeastern states face an increased risk of moderate to severe flash floods. The region is expected to experience heavy rainfall, potentially exceeding 200 mm,” the IMD said.

Experts warn that the exceptional rainfall may lead to increased surface runoff, soil saturation, and flooding in low-lying areas, which could create conditions conducive to landslides.

IMD issued a red alert for Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, and Kerala, and an orange alert for the northeast. There is a moderate to high risk of flash floods in Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and parts of Assam over the next two days. Orange alert signify the need to be prepared for any eventuality, while Red alert is for the initiation of action taken.

This year, the Southwest monsoon reached the Kerala coast eight days before its scheduled date, June 1. It quickly spread over the southern peninsula, a part of central India, and northeast before its time until June 2. Later, the intrusion of warm air from the western side stopped the moisture-laden eastern wind from moving further. This caused a dry spell and heatwave in north India.