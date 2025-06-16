In a 1st, Japan technique to help boost forest cover outside Palamu reserve

RANCHI: The forest officials will adopt the ‘Miyawaki Technique’ developed in Japan to increase forest cover over the barren land on the outskirts of the Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Jharkhand. Miyawaki is a technique developed by scientist Akira Miyawaki, under which local plants are developed into a forest in three to four years.

According to PTR Deputy Director Prajsesh Kant Jena, “The soil is more enriched in the forest areas, and there are some open patches near Betla Forest, which could be easily converted into forest area.

Initially, the plan was to plant multiple species, as done under the Miyawaki technique, and land was identified for it. But, instead of adopting the exact model, we started an experimental pre-step of the Miyawaki technique, naming it ‘Bamboo Forest Creation,’ which will be a mono-species forest spread over 10 hectares of land with a water body”.

They have also found a social angle, under which they are asking every girl studying at the adjoining Kasturba Balika Vidyalaya to plant at least one plant, he added.

According to Jena, nearly 10,000 bamboo saplings will be planted with the help of local villagers. Since bamboo grows very fast, it will be converted into a forest in the years to come, with a water body at the centre and a walkway, he said.

With this, a Bamboo Retreat, on the lines of those found in Japan, will be created, which could be used for open schooling at the Kasturba Vidyalaya and an attraction for the local villagers and tourists visiting the Betla Forests as well.

Jena said that with the onset of monsoon, nearly 10,000 bamboo saplings will be planted here on 10 hectares of land.

“As soon as it gets completed, we will go for complete Miyawaki technique on the barren patches near Betla Forests next year, with multi-species looking at the utilities of the local villagers,” said Jena.