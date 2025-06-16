Jharkhand HC seeks Centre, state response on DGP Anurag Gupta’s appointment amid legal challenge

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Monday granted another opportunity to the state government, central government, and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to submit their responses regarding the appointment of Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Babulal Marandi, who has challenged Gupta’s appointment as unconstitutional and in violation of a Supreme Court directive. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 15 after the respondents failed to submit their replies. Advocate Sumit Garodia appeared on behalf of the petitioner.