Ministry of Home Affairs issues notification for conducting national population census in 2027

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday issued a formal notification for conducting the National Population Census for the year 2027 with the reference date of March 1, 2027.

The Gazette Notification, which has been issued in the name of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Mritunjay Kumar Narayan, under the administrative authority of the MHA, said, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Census Act, 1948 (37 of 1948), and in supersession of the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Home Affairs (Office of the Registrar General, India)…, dated 26th March, 2019 published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, section 3, sub-section (ii), dated 28th March, 2019, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the Central Government hereby declares that a census of the population of India shall be taken during the year 2027.”

The notification further read: “The reference date for the said census shall be March 1, 2027, except for the Union territory of Ladakh, the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.” It went on to add that in respect of the UT of Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the States of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, “the reference date shall be 00:00 hours of the 1st day of October, 2026”.

It is to be noted here that this time for the first time since Independence the Census will also encompass caste enumeration.