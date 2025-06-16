NHAI to institute annual awards to recognise agencies carrying out plantations along National Highways

NEW DELHI: In a major push towards environmental sustainability, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will introduce annual awards to recognise exemplary plantation work carried out along national highways. The initiative is aimed at encouraging wider participation in restoring ecological balance and increasing greenery in highway corridors.

Under the newly instituted ‘NHAI Green Highways Excellence’ Awards, a total of nine honours will be presented annually across three categories: Avenue Plantations, Median Plantations, and Plantations at Land Parcels, which include toll plazas, service areas, and cloverleaf junctions.

According to the officials familiar with the development, the Authority has decided to institute annual ‘NHAI Green Highways Excellence’ awards as mandated in the Green Highways Policy, 2015.

“The objective is to recognise and reward exemplary efforts by various agencies and such initiatives for wider replications. Nomination will be invited by the Regional Officer (ROs) or Project Directors preferably in February. The plantation completed by January 31 will be considered for the recognition,” officials said.