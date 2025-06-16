NHAI to institute annual awards to recognise agencies carrying out plantations along National Highways

NEW DELHI: In a major push towards environmental sustainability, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will introduce annual awards to recognise exemplary plantation work carried out along national highways. The initiative is aimed at encouraging wider participation in restoring ecological balance and increasing greenery in highway corridors.
Under the newly instituted ‘NHAI Green Highways Excellence’ Awards, a total of nine honours will be presented annually across three categories: Avenue Plantations, Median Plantations, and Plantations at Land Parcels, which include toll plazas, service areas, and cloverleaf junctions.
According to the officials familiar with the development, the Authority has decided to institute annual ‘NHAI Green Highways Excellence’ awards as mandated in the Green Highways Policy, 2015.
“The objective is to recognise and reward exemplary efforts by various agencies and such initiatives for wider replications. Nomination will be invited by the Regional Officer (ROs) or Project Directors preferably in February. The plantation completed by January 31 will be considered for the recognition,” officials said.
The Authority -- road construction wing under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) -- is mandated to develop, maintain and manage the national highways.
At present, the total length of NH network is about 1.46 lakh km and about 38,842 km length is under development. During the current financial year 2024-25, the ministry has planned to take up maintenance of about 25,000 km of roads.
The selection process will be based on an eight-point evaluation system that will assess adherence to timelines, quality of planting material, survival rate, protection measures, species selection, and compliance with the guidelines laid down by the Indian Road Congress (IRC).
Since the launch of the Green Highways Policy, NHAI has planted more than 5.12 lakh saplings across the country. The Authority’s broader vision is to saturate green cover along all national highways by involving various stakeholders, including government agencies, NGOs, and private institutions.
In a recent step towards this vision, NHAI organised a plantation drive along the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, where 40,000 saplings are planned to be planted.
Officials noted that such awards would not only acknowledge outstanding contributions but also serve as an incentive for other organisations to adopt similar environmental practices, creating a green and sustainable national highway ecosystem.