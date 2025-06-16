On camera, woman points revolver at gas station worker in Uttar Pradesh

A woman in Uttar Pradesh reportedly pointed a gun at the CNG station salesman and threatened to shoot him dead. The video of the woman with the gun, recorded by CCTV cameras installed at the station, has gone viral.

The video shows the woman pointing a gun at the salesman after the family was asked to get out of the car during CNG refuelling.

The incident, according to NDTV, took place on Sunday evening in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi. When a family, a per the report, reached the fuel station to get CNG refilled, the gas station worker, identified as Rajnish Kumar asked the man inside the car, Ehsan Khan and his family to step out of the car to enable refuelling of the car.

However, Ehsan Khan refused to step out and picked up a quarrel with Rajnish. The wordy quarrel got worse when Ehsan Khan's daughter Ariba picked up a revolver from inside the car and confronted the worker reportedly saying, "Itni goliyaan maarugi ki ghar wale pehchaan nahi payege (I will shoot so many bullets that your family won't be able to recognise you)."

Before things could get worse, Ariba's mother took her back into the car.

Following this, Rajnish Kumar filed a complaint with the police against the family of three. Police took the three persons into custody and seized the revolver registered under the name of Ehsan Khan.

Further investigation is on.