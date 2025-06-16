Punjab BJP chief writes to CM Mann demanding probe into drug money trail under supervision of HC

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar wrote a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a 'time-bound’ agency or a multi-agency probe under the direct supervision of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC into the drug money trail to track down the powerful and end beneficiaries.
He stated that the fortunes of several Punjab politicians have improved in the last few years, as the MLAs who would come on bicycles now own luxury cars and farm houses, which cannot be a coincidence.
Jakhar in the letter to CM Mann stated that he was writing to draw his attention towards the criticalness of an urgent probe under the direct supervision of Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu to track down the mighty and powerful end beneficiaries in the drug money trail, which is the primary source that has tormented Punjab.
He stressed it was important if the government wants to establish it’s credibility and resolve its fight against drugs.
"It is imperative to 'follow the money’ in the drug money trail, without which the exercise to root out drugs from Punjab is not only futile but a farce as well,’’ the letter reads.
It added, "Arresting thousands of drug addicts and small players will not make much difference. The 'elephant in the room’ has to be addressed. The flow of money has to be established to catch the big fish and arrest the end beneficiaries, be it politicians across party lines or officials. The drug cartels in Punjab cannot thrive without some or the other kind of patronage."
The letter further stated that the value of the recovered narcotics in Punjab goes up to several thousands of crores of rupees, which underlines the rot that exists.
"Since the quantum of money involved in the drug money trail is colossally huge, it reeks of money laundering which can be probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or as deemed fit by the Chief Justice, since money laundering could be huge and involving the high and mighty,’’ the letter stated.
It added that the Minister, MLAs, party presidents, party in-charge, and leaders of whole hues should be part of the investigation by the agency. "Merely by filing mandatory income tax returns does not end the chapter. I as the state BJP president, offer myself to be the first to be probed as a mark of my and my party’s sincerity and earnestness,’’ it reads.
Letter further stated, "It is prudent that the role of judiciary and the executive remain separate and independent, which is why there is an urgent need that you seek the intervention of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court under who’s supervision this probe to establish the flow of money in the drug money trail can be initiated."
He also said that the probe should also include the trial of illicit money from mining and sand mafia.
Jakhar concluded the letter by saying that he hopes that the seriousness of the situation will be appreciated and acted upon urgently to restore the faith of the people of Punjab.