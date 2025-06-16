Punjab BJP chief writes to CM Mann demanding probe into drug money trail under supervision of HC

CHANDIGARH: Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar wrote a letter to CM Bhagwant Mann demanding a 'time-bound’ agency or a multi-agency probe under the direct supervision of the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana HC into the drug money trail to track down the powerful and end beneficiaries.

He stated that the fortunes of several Punjab politicians have improved in the last few years, as the MLAs who would come on bicycles now own luxury cars and farm houses, which cannot be a coincidence.

Jakhar in the letter to CM Mann stated that he was writing to draw his attention towards the criticalness of an urgent probe under the direct supervision of Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Sheel Nagu to track down the mighty and powerful end beneficiaries in the drug money trail, which is the primary source that has tormented Punjab.

He stressed it was important if the government wants to establish it’s credibility and resolve its fight against drugs.

"It is imperative to 'follow the money’ in the drug money trail, without which the exercise to root out drugs from Punjab is not only futile but a farce as well,’’ the letter reads.