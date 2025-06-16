Punjab LoP Bajwa calls Bhagwant Mann ‘figurehead CM’; alleges Kejriwal runs Punjab via Delhi-based appointees

CHANDIGARH: Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government, claiming that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been reduced to a mere figurehead while AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal acts as the “super CM,” controlling key decisions and appointments in the state.

Bajwa accused the government of filling top positions in the Punjab Development Commission (PDC) with individuals from outside Punjab, many of whom are allegedly close to AAP’s Delhi leadership. He said the PDC was formed in September 2023 through a notification under the Punjab Infrastructure (Development and Regulation) Act, without bringing a new Act before the Assembly for debate and approval.

He criticised the government for bypassing legislative procedures and acting in a non-transparent manner. In March 2024, the PDC advertised and appointed eight Advisors at Rs 2.65 lakh per month, 15 Joint Advisors at Rs 2.20 lakh per month, and 15 Senior Research Officers at Rs 1.25 lakh per month.

Bajwa claimed that most of these officials were non-Punjabis and were hired on a contractual basis without adhering to the mandatory requirement of Punjabi language proficiency. He pointed out that while Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is the Chairman of the PDC, the Vice Chairperson is a non-Punjabi, and three other members also belong to states outside Punjab.

“This is a direct insult to the youth and professionals of Punjab who are being ignored in their own state,” Bajwa said.