Rajasthan BJP ex-pradhan alleges assault by family over live-in relationship

JAIPUR: A former BJP pradhan from Rajasthan’s Deeg district, Rachna Jatav, has alleged that she was assaulted by her own family members after they opposed her live-in relationship with a former deputy pradhan from the same party.
The 28-year-old woman, who belongs to the Dalit community, is currently undergoing treatment at RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.
In an interaction with the media, Rachna asserted that she had served as the pradhan from the BJP in the Kama Panchayat Samiti between 2017 and 2020. She said she left her family in 2021 and moved to Alwar, where she began living with former deputy pradhan Budhram Yadav (30).
About a year and a half ago, the couple shifted to Kaman town and began living in a rented accommodation on Kosi Road. Rachna claims she is also continuing her studies.
In her statement to the media, she said, "On Sunday, my father, mother, and four brothers suddenly came to my residence. I was alone at the time. They asked me to come home with them, and when I refused, they started beating me. They hit my head against the wall and struck my leg with a stone. My family wants me to return and get married." Neighbours reportedly intervened upon hearing the commotion and later informed Budhram, who took Rachna to the hospital.
Meanwhile, her father Girraj Jatav has lodged a separate complaint, claiming that he was en route to a condolence meeting in Uttar Pradesh when he saw his daughter with Budhram Yadav near a marriage home.
He said he questioned her presence there, as she was supposed to be in Alwar for her studies. Girraj alleged that Budhram attacked him and hurled casteist slurs during the confrontation.
Despite the incident, Rachna Jatav has not yet filed an official police complaint in the matter.