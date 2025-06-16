Rajasthan BJP ex-pradhan alleges assault by family over live-in relationship

JAIPUR: A former BJP pradhan from Rajasthan’s Deeg district, Rachna Jatav, has alleged that she was assaulted by her own family members after they opposed her live-in relationship with a former deputy pradhan from the same party.

The 28-year-old woman, who belongs to the Dalit community, is currently undergoing treatment at RBM Hospital in Bharatpur.

In an interaction with the media, Rachna asserted that she had served as the pradhan from the BJP in the Kama Panchayat Samiti between 2017 and 2020. She said she left her family in 2021 and moved to Alwar, where she began living with former deputy pradhan Budhram Yadav (30).

About a year and a half ago, the couple shifted to Kaman town and began living in a rented accommodation on Kosi Road. Rachna claims she is also continuing her studies.